Robbery suspect wanted in Snyder County

RICHFIELD – Police are looking for a suspect in a convenience store robbery Friday night in Snyder County. State Police in Selinsgrove say it happened after 9 p.m., when a man entered the Richfield Pit Stop Market along Route 35 and purchased a lottery ticket. The suspect then asked the cashier to exchange some coins for paper money and that’s when police say the suspect reached across the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the scene.

Police described the suspect as a white male with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark colored jacket and had a hoodie sweatshirt underneath. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Selinsgrove. (Sara Lauver)