BEAVER SPRINGS – A late night holdup at a Snyder County business. Selinsgrove state police are conducting an investigation after a robbery was reported in Beaver Springs late Saturday night. Selinsgrove troopers say the incident occurred at 11 p.m. Saturday at the Dollar General along Route 522.

Troopers say a male wearing all black brandished a pistol and took money from the register. The suspect then fled. Anyone with information is asked to call Selinsgrove state police at 570-374-8145.