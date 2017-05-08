Mifflinburg robber has turned himself in

MIFFLINBURG – The robber of a Quick Shop/Sunoco in Mifflinburg on Sunday has turned himself into Mifflinburg police. At 11:45pm last night, Joshua A. Weeder of Mifflinburg arrived at the Mifflinburg Police Department with family members to turn himself in.

Weeder admitted to robbing the store on Sunday afternoon. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, and bail was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is set for May 16th.

The Quick Shop/Sunoco business on Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg was robbed at knifepoint Sunday afternoon. Mifflinburg police were in search of Weeder since the robbery was reported around 2:30pm on Sunday. (Christopher Elio)