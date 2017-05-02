Roads reopened in Montour and Lycoming Counties

MONTOURSVILLE – Route 54 is now open in Montour County. As of noon, PennDOT says they reopened Route 54 from Route 254 to I-80.

PennDOT says other roadways reopened in Montour County included Arrowhead Road, Preserve Road, and Ant Hill Road. Also…In Lycoming County Route 42 and Route 44 are now open.

Last night, numerous local roads closed, and in Sunbury, both the Hamilton and Reagan Street underpasses closed for a time…they are now open. Between one and three inches of rain fell in our Valley on Monday. (Sarah Benek)