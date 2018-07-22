Roads into Herndon open after morning standoff

HERNDON – Roads leading into and out of Herndon are now open and a standoff between a man and state police is resolved. Northumberland County Communications tells us Stonington state police were called to a home on South Main Street around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning. County communications says troopers then called for fire police assistance to help close roads coming into and out of the borough.

State police tell us one person has since been detained. All roads entering and exiting Herndon are now open. We are working to gather more details on this developing story.