Roadblocks, lane closures and night work on I-80

MONTOURVILLE— PennDOT will be working on Interstate 80 in Montour, Union and Columbia Counties this week. PennDOT says night work will continue on I-80 eastbound in Montour County Monday night. From 7 Monday through 9 am Tuesday. The left lane of I-80 eastbound will be closed from approximately mile 223 to mile 228 for work associated with a $30 million reconstruction project on I-80 eastbound from Danville to the Columbia County line. There will be lane closures at the same location from 7 pm to 6 am Tuesday night through Thursday night. All lanes will be open Friday morning and will remain open through the weekend.

PennDOT also says Tuesday, microsurfacing will begin on Interstate 80 eastbound in Union County. This work will be performed during daylight hours through Thursday between the Route 15 and Mile Run interchanges. There will be lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. In addition, night work will be performed this week at the Route 15 Interchange between 8 pm and 6 am. This project is expected to be completed by the end of June, Suit-Kote Corp. is the prime contractor on this $1.4 million project.

Finally, PennDOT reports rolling roadblocks in Columbia County this week so a contractor can replace wires spanning the highway. On Thursday and again on Friday there will be multiple rolling roadblocks of about 15 minutes each between 9 am and 3 pm just east of the Light Street Exit near Bloomsburg. This work is weather permitting. ( Sarah Benek )