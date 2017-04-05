Road work slows traffic on Route 147 near Milton

MILTON – Work is underway on Route 147 between Point Township and Milton and traffic is being shifted, causing long delays. PennDOT says traffic is being shifted towards the northbound shoulder while widening work is being done on the southbound shoulder. Work on the southbound side also includes relocation of a water main in two locations.

The work is part of a permanent improvement of the Route 147 corridor, which includes the eventual relocation of Ridge Road as the Central Susquehanna Valley Throughway is constructed. PennDOT says there will be single lanes of traffic with flaggers providing traffic control during daylight hours. There will also be night work coming at a later date. Long delays have been reported.

Also, tree removal work is being done on the Union County side of the Susquehanna River in preparation for the start of the third CSVT contract. That will involve the construction of the Route 15 interchange. Work on the interchange is expected to begin in May and should be completed in 2019. (Ali Stevens)