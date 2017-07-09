Road work on Route 125 in Northumberland County begins Monday

MONTOURSVILLE— A $1.9 million dollar resurfacing project kicks off next week in Shamokin. PennDOT says a 2.25 mile resurfacing project on Route 125 will begin Monday, July 10. The work will start near Burnside Road in Coal Township and end at Route 61 in Shamokin.

Work will going on between 7 am and 5pm with some night work for the paving portion. There will be lane restrictions with flagging. This almost $2 million project includes base repairs, shoulder upgrades, the installation of ADA curb ramps, rumble strips, guide rails, and traffic loop sensors. Work is expected to be completed in November.