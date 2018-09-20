Road work in parts of North’d County, Millville Rd open

MONTOURSVILLE – Two road projects will take place in parts of Northumberland County today, and a Columbia County road is back open from flooding.

In Northumberland County, PennDOT says crews will be at a hazardous materials cleanup site on Lower Road near Church Road in East Cameron Township. Work will be done during daylight hours and there will be a lane restriction.

Also in Northumberland County, work will take place on I-80 between the I-180 exit and the Montour County line. There will be alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Columbia County, Millville Road is now open. It’s been closed since August due to flood damage.