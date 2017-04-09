Road work continues on Route 147

MILTON — Work is moving along as scheduled on the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project. PennDOT says starting Monday, road widening work will continue on Route 147 north of Ridge Road. Traffic will be shifted to the northbound shoulder while widening and utility relocation is performed on the southbound side of the road.

Work will require lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Motorists should expect delays. The contractor will begin work Monday morning and continue around the clock through Thursday evening. Once the work is completed, traffic will be shifted to the southbound shoulder while the contractor performs widening on the northbound side of the road.

PennDOT says this work is part of an improvement to the Route 147 corridor that will require about five weeks of single lane conditions under flagging, weather permitting. (Ali Stevens)