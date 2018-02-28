Road work begins Monday in Northumberland, detours start soon

NORTHUMBERLAND – PennDOT’s $13.7 million project in Northumberland will reach another milestone Monday when detours start again on Duke Street. The streets involved in the detour Monday will be Seventh, Sixth, Third, Second, Queen and King Streets.

This change is the start of Phase Four of the project…The work this spring, summer and fall season that will see two new traffic signals installed, around the clock road work and the rebuilding of Duke Street.

PennDOT says the first new signal April 23, will be at Front and King Street (near King Street Park), and then the second signal at at Front and Orange Streets starting on May 23.

Utility work continues on Route 147 and Route 11 south. Additionally, the Water Street railroad underpass could be on the work schedule this fall.

The truck detour will remain in effect until 2020. PennDOT says customers of Duke Street businesses will always have access to the businesses, and again this year, the project will shut down during Pineknotter Days. More at www.penndot.gov/dukestreet.