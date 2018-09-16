Road Rage reported in Montour County

VALLEY TWP. — A road rage incident in Montour County. Police say that a truck driver from San Jose, California, pointed a revolver at an escort vehicle driver Wednesday morning. Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder arraigned 22-year-old Mykhailo Horbach, on two counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Milton State Police said that they were called to Interstate 80 in Valley Township at about 7:a.m. where Bloomsburg State Police had stopped Horbach’s truck. Horbach told police he was involved in a road rage incident with an escort vehicle which kept speeding up and slowing down and then the driver of the escort vehicle made an obscene gesture against him and he grabbed his revolver and pointed it at the escort driver. Horbach was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail.