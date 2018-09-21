Road rage in Union Township, handgun pointed at victims

UNION TWP. – A gun pointing incident along a local road is being investigated by state police. Troopers say the road rage incident occurred in Union Township, Union County last week. Milton State Police say that a clean shaven white male in his 30’s pulled up next to the victim traveling north on Route 15 near the Union/Snyder Co. line and pointed a handgun at them.

The incident occurred on September 12 around 6:30 p.m. Police say the man was operating a black Jeep SUV, possibly a Compass or a Patriot. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milton State Police.