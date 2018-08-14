ROAD CLOSURES: PennDOT’s latest list of road closures

Bradford
- Route 6 between Route 14 in Troy Township and Saco Road in North Towanda Township.
- Route 4011 (Rolling Hills Road/Church Street) between Berwick Turnpike Road and Main Street in Smithfield Township.
- Route 4013 Berwick Turnpike Road between Bucks Creek Road and Centerville Road in Ridgebury Township.
- (New) Route 4017 (Leona Road) between Route 6 in Troy Township and Kingsley Road in Springfield Township.
Columbia
- Routes 11 and 42 entering and exiting the west end of the town of Bloomsburg is closed
- Route 42 in Eyersgrove
- Route 487 north at Fowlersville Road in Scott Township
- Route 11 north between Cross Road in Montour Township and Washington Street in the Town of Bloomsburg and south between Oyer Avenue in the Town of Bloomsburg and Cross Road in Montour Township.
- Route 239 between Route 487 in Benton and Route 118 in Jackson Township.
- Route 487 between Zaners Bridge Road in Fishing Creek Township and Camp Lavigne Road in Sugarloaf Township.
- Route 1020 (winding Road) between Asbury Road and Ridge Road in Fishing Creek Township.
- Route 1022 (Zaners Bridge Road) between Route 254 in Greenwood Township and the Luzerne County line in Fishing Creek Township.
- Route 4004 (Ridge Road/Quarry Road) between Interchange Road in Hemlock Township and Route 11 in Montour Township.
- Route 4008 (Back Branch Road) between Millerton Road and Whites Church Road in Mt. Pleasant Township.
- Route 4009 (Millville Road) between Route 42 in Hemlock Township and Route 11 in the Town of Bloomsburg.
- (New) Route 4016 (Black Run Road) between Route 42 and Route 44 in Madison Township.
- (New) Route 4019 (Derrs Road) between Route 44 and Nichols Road in Madison Township.
- Route 4020 (Green Creek Road) between Mt. Pleasant Road and Rohrsburg Road in Orange Township.
- (New) Route 4025 (Ants Hill Road) between the Montour County line and Liuzza Road in Madison Township.
- Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Route 487 and Neyhart Road in Orange Township.
- Route 4049 (Central Road/Elk Grove Road) between Route 118 and the Sullivan County line in Sugarloaf Township.
Lycoming
- Route 42 between Route 118 in Jordan Township and Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County.
- (Open) Interstate 180 west (on ramp only) at Route 405 Muncy/Hughesville.
- (New) Route 405 between Main Street and Chestnut Street in Muncy Borough.
- (New) Route 2009 (Muncy Exchange Road) between Clarkstown Road and Fogelman Road in Muncy Creek Township.
- Route 2014 (John Brady Drive) between the intersection of East Lime Bluff and Industrial Park Road in Muncy Creek Township and Route 405 in Muncy Borough.
- (New) Route 2044 (Penn Street) between Williams Street in Muncy Creek Township and South Main Street in Muncy Borough.
- Route 2055 (Chippewa Road) between Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township and Beacon Light Road in Muncy Township.
- (New) 2057 (Lime Bluff Road) between E. Lime Bluff Road and Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township.
Montour
- (New) Route 44 between Sportsmans Road and Gearhart Road in Anthony Township.
- (New) Route 54 between Shed Road in Derry Township and Front Street in Washingtonville.
- (New) Route 54 between Route 44 in Limestone Township and Valley Road in Valley Township.
- (New) Route 1003 (PP and L Road) between Strawberry Ridge Road in Derry Township and Betz Road in Anthony Township.
- (New) Route 1003 (PP and L Road/Muncy Exchange Road) between Route 44 and County Line Road in Anthony Township.
- (New) Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 54 and PP and L Road in Anthony Township.
- (New) Route 1009 (Greenleaf Road) between Strawberry Ridge Road and Stamm Road in Derry Township. (New) Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Route
- (New) Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Route 54 in Derry Township and Narehood Road in Liberty Township.
- Foggy Mountain Road and Fox Hollow Road in Anthony Township – a bridge is washed out
Northumberland
- Route 54 and Warrior Run Boulevard in Delaware Township
Sullivan
- Route 154 between Route 220 in Laporte Township and Route 87 in Forksville.
- Route 220 between Route 87 in Cherry Township and Route 405 in Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
- Route 2002 (Main Street) between Route 220 in Davidson Township and Nordmont Road in Laporte Township.