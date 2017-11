HARTLEY TOWNSHIP – Bridge work is scheduled in Hartley Township, Union County on the Laurel Road Bridge spanning Laurel Run. Starting Tuesday, November 14, the bridge will be closed for two weeks.

A detour will be in effect directing drivers to use Route 235, Fairground Rd and Route 45 around the effected area, and signage will be there to provide direction. In the event of severe weather, this schedule may change.