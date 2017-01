TREVORTON — For the second time in less than four weeks, a bank in Trevorton has been robbed. The Riverview Bank, on West Shamokin Street, was held up about 4:30pm Friday. State police from Stonington and other investigators are involved the case. There were no reports of injuries or arrests. No other official details are out yet.

The same bank was robbed December 14, 2016. The perpetrator of that hold up is still on the loose. Troopers say more information should be available Saturday morning.