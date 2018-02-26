River levels won’t be as high less rain falls on weekend

SUNBURY – Some good news along the Susquehanna River as levels aren’t expected to rise as high as originally forecast. According to the National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center, the river at Sunbury is currently at 18.35′ and is expected to crest just below 19′ this afternoon. It was originally forecasted to crest near the caution stage of 20.’

The river levels at Lewisburg however will crest just below the action stage. Levels are currently 13.9′ and will crest just below the 14′ action stage this afternoon. At Danville the river is listed at 13.8 feet and forecast to crest just below the 15′ action stage this afternoon as well.

Most of the Valley received about an inch of rain since Friday morning.