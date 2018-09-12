River levels rising, some roads still closed from flooding

SUNBURY – Flood warnings continue for the West Branch of the Susquehanna River as rain continues moving through the Valley.

At Lewisburg, the river is now expected to crest at 19.35 feet, which is a foot above the flood stage there. At West Milton, the river is now expected to crest at 20.54 feet, a foot and a half above flood stage. At Sunbury, the river is now expected to crest at 21.08 feet, a foot above the action stage. The flood stage is at 24 feet.

As a result of flooding, the Keystone Central School District is closed Wednesday.

The AccuWeather forecast does call for another shower or thunderstorm Wednesday and Wednesday night.

The following roads remain closed around the Valley:

Northumberland

Route 405 between Route 254 in Milton and Susquehanna Trail in Turbot Township.

Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Hobbes Road and Route 45 in East Chillisquaque Township.

Union

Route 1005 (River Road) between Front Street in Lewisburg to Route 15 in Kelly Township.

Route 1009 (River Road) between Route 642 in Kelly Township and Tabernacle Road in White Deer Township.

Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) between Old Route 15 Road in White Deer Township and the river bridge to Watsontown a the Northumberland County line.

Lycoming