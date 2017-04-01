River levels on the rise: No flooding expected

SUNBURY – The Susquehanna River will be rising and falling this weekend but no major flooding problems are expected. The highest water will be at Danville, where the river Saturday morning was at about 13.5 feet, and is expected to rise to 17 feet Sunday afternoon. That is below the 20’ flood stage.

The sharpest rise was on Chillisquaque Creek near Montandon, where a crest of 25 feet was observed last evening. The creek was already high at 20’ Friday morning when it rose 5 feet over several hours.

Saturday morning, the West Branch of the river was at 7.5 feet at Lewisburg and is expected to crest at 10.5 feet Sunday morning, well below the flood stage of 18 feet.

At Sunbury, the river was measured at 11 feet Saturday morning and is expected to crest below the 20’ flood stage, at about 19 feet Sunday afternoon or evening. This will mean the Shikellamy State Park access road may close Sunday.