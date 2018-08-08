River Festival 5K color run coming up

SUNBURY – The Sunbury River Festival and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way are sponsoring a fun color run on Saturday, August 18 as part of the Sunbury River Festival. The race steps off at 9 a.m. at the main stage on the corner of Market and Third Street and the race will end back at the stage.

Ed Wentz, Sunbury State Farm Insurance agent and Sunbury River Festival volunteer, joined WKOK Sunrise to talk about the color run, “We have people who walk, people who run, we have people in wheelchairs who are participating and they’re just out there having fun as a community and fun with their families. Which is really what River Festival is about this year, is that ‘Family Coming Home’ (theme) and having a lot of fun together.”

Wentz also talked about the sense of community the color run helps establish. “It raises funds both for SRI through River Festival and also some funds for the United Way. We’re partnering with the United Way, the Greater Susquehanna Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council is pairing with us this time. So there’s gonna be a lot of fun, and really just celebrating us as a community and us as family together.”

The cost is $20 per person if you sign up before August 13, or $25 after that date. You can sign up on the Sunbury River Festival Facebook page or visit sunburyrevitilization.org. Hear more at WKOK.com.