Twice delayed Susquehanna River clean up is on for Saturday

SUNBURY– After being postponed two times earlier this month, a project to clean up the river will be held this weekend. The Susquehanna River Cleanup Project will take place tomorrow. It starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Sunbury Boat Launch. Those signed up to kayak will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Chillisquaque Boat Launch along Route 405.

There may also be some opportunity for adults to do some shallow wading to get to island area that are reached less often. To participate, you have to pre-register at susquehannacleanup.com . Everyone who participates gets a reusable tote bag and lunch. (Chad Hershberger)