River Boat Society forms board of directors

SUNBURY – The Sunbury based group that hopes to bring a riverboat to Lake Augusta is organzing and looking for new volunteers. The SUN Valley River Boat Society officially elected a board of directors at their last meeting.

They are as follows: President Bob Lagerman, Vice President Angela Troutman, Secretary Caleb Shaffer, Treasurer Beth Campbell, Missy Shaffer, Martin Sickle, Ed Wentz, Joshua Dellinger, John Campbell, and Walter Hebda Jr.

The board of directors is looking to fill a few more openings on the board and several of their standing committees. If interested, you are urged to attend their next meeting. The SUN Valley River Boat Society meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m at 1180 Line Street in Sunbury. Their next meeting is this Tuesday evening.