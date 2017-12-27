SUNBURY – Later this week, you can ring in the New Year in downtown Sunbury. The Sixth Annual Countdown in the Downtown New Year’s Eve Celebration is coming up. All activities and entertainment are free with exception of the VIP tent.

Activities include:

Star Wars themed Kid’s Hour including carriage rides, hot cocoa and cookies from 6 to 8 p.m.

VIP tent opens at 8 p.m. Those guests can enjoy heat and a “Taste of Sunbury,” which includes food and drink samples from local eateries. Those 21 and older are eligible. VIP pre-sale tickets are $25 via Eventbrite.com. Tickets at door are $30, if available.

From 8-9 p.m. it’s entertainment at Fourth and Market Streets.

From 9-12:30 a.m. it’s live music from “Old School” cover band at Fourth and Market.

Free Ice Skating at Sunbury Ice Rink from 9 p.m. to midnight.

At midnight, the countdown will take place, along with the lighting of the Thomas Edison bulb and fireworks.

T-Ross Brothers is donating the crane for the light bulb to be placed on the Edison Hotel.

Call 570-286-7768 for more information or visit http://sunburyrevitalization.org/. (Matt Catrillo)