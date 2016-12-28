Ring in the New Year early at noon

NORTHUMBERLAND – Usher in the New Year early by attending the Countdown to Noon. The fourth annual Priestley Library’s new year celebration will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m to noon. This festival is specially designed for families who want to ring in 2017 early.

Activities including experiments, crafts, and more will be held around the library, Masonic Hall, Christ United Methodist Church, and King Street Park, all leading up to the oxygen atom drop at noon. Complimentary t-shirts will be given to the first 100 children to register. More details can be found at their website, www.priestleyforsyth.org.