Ribbon cutting for new Northumberland County Prison

COAL TOWNSHIP – A two-year, sometimes contentiously debated, new county prison project is ready for inmates. Wednesday, Northumberland County officials held a ribbon cutting for the new county prison which will start housing prisoners in the weeks ahead.

County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano says the journey to completing the project couldn’t have had a better script, “I have to congratulate all the contractors who worked on weekends to get this thing done on time and under budget, which many people told me that would never happen on a project like this. I just think we have probably one of the best prison and rehabilitation campuses in the state of Pennsylvania, as far as a county level.”

He says the new prison includes three dormitory units for less troublesome inmates, full kitchen and warehouse, locker rooms, a backyard, medical observation room, and classrooms. A new addition was also implemented, that includes a high security area, and four dormitories for more high-risk inmates. Capacity for the new prison is 286 inmates.

Commissioners announced last week the total project cost was about $31.7 million, which was $900,000 less than estimates. Commissioner Kymberley Best has opposed the project and was not in attendance.

The prison highlights the new county South Campus, which also includes True Core Behavioral Solutions, and the future site of Gaudenzia, a Drug and Rehabilitation center. Schiccatano says the goal is to help inmates become productive members of society, “If you’re in prison because of drugs, we might have something that might help you. We’re talking about bringing some sort of day reporting up here so that if you get out, you’ll come every day to get some counseling. I hope there’s people’s lives we save because of what we did up here.”

You can see pictures inside the new prison at WKOK.com.