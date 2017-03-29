Ribbon cutting for Geisinger’s Fresh Food Pharmacy

COAL TOWNSHIP — A new program aims to provide free groceries to diabetic patients who can’t afford to buy foods that help keep their disease under control. Geisinger Health System’s Fresh Food Pharmacy is for food-insecure diabetic patients in the Shamokin area.

The Degenstein Foundation and Weis Markets partnered with Geisinger to provide free groceries and meal plans for patients enrolled in the program. A ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital’s administration building to talk more about the program.

Dr. David Feinberg, president and CEO of Geisinger Health System, will be one of the guest speakers at the event. Weis Markets, The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and the Degenstein Foundation will also take part in the ribbon cutting event. (Ali Stevens)