Resurfacing begins Wednesday in Catawissa

CATAWISSA— One lane of busy Main Street in Catawissa will be closed during daytime road work starting Wednesday. PennDOT says the work will be on Main Street from Route 42/Mill Street to Church Street. This $215,000 project includes base repairs, mill and resurfacing, and new ADA curb ramps. PennDOT says traffic will be restricted to one lane during daylight hours with flagging. Work associated with the project is expected to be completed in September. ( Sarah Benek )