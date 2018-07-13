Restricted parking during Sunbury Celebration

SUNBURY—Sunbury Celebration is taking place this weekend and the city would like to remind the public of some parking restrictions. A spokeswoman for the city says there will be no parking on Market Street from Tenth Street to Seventh Street Sunday for the soapbox derby.

The parking restriction will begin at 6 am Sunday, July 15. The city says vehicle that are not moved will be ticketed and towed.

Sunbury Celebration consists of a free splash hop tonight at the community pool, a youth baseball tournament with craft and food vendors Saturday, and the fireworks show Saturday night with the 94KX sound track.