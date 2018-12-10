Residency qualifications questioned of newly elected PA Democrat: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/10/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — For the Pennsylvania Senate, the election didn’t necessarily end at 8 p.m. on Nov. 6. The chamber’s Republican majority is questioning the residency qualifications of a newly elected Democrat who flipped a Republican-held Pittsburgh-area seat by a mere 793 votes, injecting tension into a normally quiet December between legislative sessions.

A vote against seating Democrat Lindsey Williams could turn swearing-in day on Jan. 1 — normally a celebratory event attended by family members of senators — into a bare-knuckled partisan fight that sows ill will. “Do they have the will to do this?” said Larry Otter, a Pennsylvania lawyer who specializes in election law. “They probably have the votes, but you’ve got to have the will to do it, too, because if they try and do it, then they’ll have to schedule a special election, and she could win again.”

Counting Williams, Republicans hold a 29-21 majority in the chamber after a tough election cycle in which they lost five seats and their super majority. Should Republicans reject Williams, the Pittsburgh area could see hotly contested special elections in two closely divided Senate districts, including one to replace Congress-bound Republican Guy Reschenthaler.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities are investigating the dissemination of anti-Semitic pamphlets in Pittsburgh neighborhoods, including the one in which a gunman killed 11 people in a synagogue in October. A spokesman said police and the city department of public safety “are taking this matter very seriously and will follow every investigative avenue.”

Police said Sunday morning the material was found in neighborhoods including Squirrel Hill, where a gunman entered the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27 and killed 11 people in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. A man who authorities said raged against Jews during and after the shooting has pleaded not guilty to numerous murder and hate crime charges. Police said “such hate-filled material” will not be tolerated in the city by residents, city officials or law enforcement..

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Back-to-back California storms blanket the Sierra Nevada in snow, more than twice the snowpack level compared to this time last year, with winter still nearly two weeks away. At the same time last year, the Sierra snowpack was 47 percent of average, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. A series of systems starting around Thanksgiving dropped several feet (meters) of fresh powder in some mountain areas.

In the southern Sierra, Mammoth Mountain has recorded nearly 6 feet (1.8 meters) since Oct. 1. The ski resort claims to have the deepest snowpack in the country right now. The newspaper says mountain snowpack provides about 30 percent of the yearly fresh water supply for California, which has struggled with drought in recent years.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer Kid Rock says he followed the lead of actor Tyler Perry by paying off the layaway items of hundreds of Walmart customers in Tennessee. Store manager Tom Meyer tells The Tennessean Kid Rock spent $81,000 to pay the balances of 350 customer accounts at a Walmart in Nashville.

Meyer calls it a “pretty Nashville proud moment.”

On Twitter, Kid Rock said “great idea!” in a nod to Perry, who had posted a video Thursday saying he had paid off layaway balances at two Georgia Walmarts. Meyer said Kid Rock called the store Friday. Kid Rock’s manager later came into the store to make the payment. Kid Rock is a partner in a bar in Nashville.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Scores & Skeds

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw his third touchdown pass to Amari Cooper on the first possession of overtime, and the Dallas Cowboys took a big step toward the NFC East title with a 29-23 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. By winning the third overtime game in the past four seasons at A&T Stadium between these division rivals, the Cowboys won their fifth straight game and took a two-game lead over the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles and Washington. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Derek Carrier with 21 seconds left before Chris Boswell slipped on a potential game-tying 40-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the Oakland Raiders’ 24-21 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger returned from a rib injury to lead a go-ahead touchdown drive that Carr answered for the Raiders. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final New Orleans 116 Detroit 108

Final Milwaukee 104 Toronto 99

Final San Antonio 110 Utah 97

Final Charlotte 119 N-Y Knicks 107

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Vancouver 6 St. Louis 1

Final Winnipeg 7 Philadelphia 1

Final OT Boston 2 Ottawa 1

Final Montreal 3 Chicago 2

Final SO Anaheim 6 New Jersey 5

Final Edmonton 1 Calgary 0

Final Vegas 4 Dallas 2

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 26 Carolina 20

Final New Orleans 28 Tampa Bay 14

Final N-Y Giants 40 Washington 16

Final Indianapolis 24 Houston 21

Final OT Kansas City 27 Baltimore 24

Final Green Bay 34 Atlanta 20

Final N-Y Jets 27 Buffalo 23

Final Miami 34 New England 33

Final San Francisco 20 Denver 14

Final L.A. Chargers 26 Cincinnati 21

Final Detroit 17 Arizona 3

Final OT Dallas 29 Philadelphia 23

Final Oakland 24 Pittsburgh 21

Final Chicago 15 L.A. Rams 6

Minnesota at Seattle 8:15 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (7) Tennessee 76 (1) Gonzaga 73

Final (4) Virginia 57 VCU 49

Final (6) Nevada 74 Grand Canyon 66

Final (15) Virginia Tech 81 SC State 44

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Detroit at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

Memphis at Denver 9:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 26 Carolina 20

Final New Orleans 28 Tampa Bay 14

Final N-Y Giants 40 Washington 16

Final Indianapolis 24 Houston 21

Final OT Kansas City 27 Baltimore 24

Final Green Bay 34 Atlanta 20

Final N-Y Jets 27 Buffalo 23

Final Miami 34 New England 33

Final San Francisco 20 Denver 14

Final L.A. Chargers 26 Cincinnati 21

Final Detroit 17 Arizona 3

Final OT Dallas 29 Philadelphia 23

Final Oakland 24 Pittsburgh 21

Final Chicago 15 L.A. Rams 6

Minnesota at Seattle 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.