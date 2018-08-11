Rescue early Saturday morning on Susquehanna River

MILTON – A rescue along the Susquehanna River took place early Saturday morning. Northumberland County Communications tells us the incident was reported around midnight along the Susquehanna River near a campground in the Milton area. County communications says one person was believed to have been taken to UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury for evaluation.

Stonington state police, and EMS boats from Sunbury, Upper Augusta, Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam, and Americus responded. We are working on gathering more details from state troopers.