Republicans exploring recount of West PA election: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — With the Democrat in a special House race in western Pennsylvania hanging on to a slender lead, Republicans are exploring a recount and even a lawsuit to dispute what they fear will be an upset victory for the Democratic Party in a Republican-strong district. Democrat Connor Lamb held onto to 627-vote lead over Republican Rick Saccone after absentee ballots were counted Wednesday.

The four counties in the Pittsburgh-area district reported they had about 375 uncounted provisional, military and overseas ballots. They have seven days to count the provisional ballots, and the deadline to receive military and overseas ballots is Tuesday. With the margin so close, supporters of either candidate can ask for a recount. The Associated Press has not called the race. Lamb has declared victory, but Saccone has not conceded.

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — The White House is warning against reading too much into the razor-thin outcome of a congressional race in a Pennsylvania district President Donald Trump carried by double digits in 2016. White House spokesman Raj Shah says Trump’s campaigning for Rick Saccone “turned what was a deficit for the Republican candidate to what is essentially a tie.”

Shah also says Democrat Conor Lamb “really embraced the president’s policies and his vision.” Lamb currently holds a narrow lead. The race has been viewed as a bellwether for Republican performance in the November midterms, with the GOP expected to face significant headwinds at the polls. Shah says Republicans should not shy away from Trump, asserting, “Candidates that embrace the president going into this fall, we think, will have a better prospect.”

Features

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Yes, that was a blimp towing a water skier across the surface of a Southern California lake. The Press-Enterprise reports the blimp towed skier Kari McCollum for 6.9 at Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. The newspaper says that’s a record, according to Philip Robertson, an adjudicator with Guinness World Records. The old mark for a water skier being towed by a blimp or airship was nearly 5 miles.

UNDATED (AP) — A small group of military veterans at the University of Vermont is studying the 2,800-year-old works of the Greek poet Homer — not just for the fun of it, but to help them cope with the after-effects of modern combat. In “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey,” Homer writes in detail familiar to modern soldiers about the discipline of war and the difficulties many service members face when they return home. Homer-for-veterans is all the brainchild of Dartmouth College classics professor Roberta Stewart, who is now hoping for a grant that will allow her to expand the idea.

UNDATED (AP) — A new study has come up with another reason to quit smoking. It says not only is smoking bad for the lungs and heart, it can also damage your hearing. A study of more than 50,000 participants showed an increased risk of hearing loss among current smokers compared with people who had never smoked. That amount of hearing loss ranged from 20% to 60%.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Josh Reaves had his second career double-double, Shep Garner hit two 3-pointers in the final three minutes and Penn State overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat Temple 63-57 in the first round of the NIT. Reaves shot 7 of 10 from the field, including a career-high tying four 3-pointers, and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.Wednesday’s Scores. Penn State plays again Saturday on WKOK and WKOK.com.

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 3A=Second Round

Loyalsock 54, Valley Forge Military 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 1A=Second Round

Juniata Valley 52, Berlin-Brothersvalley 28

Lebanon Catholic 55, Greenwood 24

Lourdes Regional 63, Sullivan County 47

The Christian Academy 42, Benton 29

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 9 Pittsburgh 3

Final St. Louis 3 Houston 1

Final Milwaukee 11 Chi White Sox 3

Final Kansas City 7 Chi Cubs 6

Final Seattle 5 San Francisco 4

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 7 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Boston 2 Minnesota 1

Final Cleveland 7 L-A Angels 0

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 5 N-Y Mets 1

Final Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 3

Final Arizona 7 Cincinnati 3

Final L-A Dodgers 11 Colorado 6

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 126 Milwaukee 117

Final 2OT Washington 125 Boston 124

Final OT Sacramento 123 Miami 119

Final Golden State 117 L.A. Lakers 106

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO Toronto 6 Dallas 5

Final OT N-Y Rangers 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final OT San Jose 4 Edmonton 3

Final New Jersey 8 Vegas 3

Final Anaheim 3 Vancouver 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L-A Dodgers 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland 4:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Colorado 4:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at L-A Angels 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland 10:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chi Cubs 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego 9:40 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Toronto at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Knicks 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah 9:00 p.m.

Detroit at Denver 9:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland 10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Washington at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg 8:00 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Kings 10:00 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Radford at (2) Villanova 6:50 p.m.

Penn at (4) Kansas 2:00 p.m.

Montana at (7) Michigan 9:50 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at (8) Gonzaga 1:30 p.m.

Iona at (9) Duke 2:45 p.m.

Buffalo at (12) Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Wright St. at (13) Tennessee 12:40 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at (14) Texas Tech 7:27 p.m.

Dakota St. at (17) Ohio St. 4:00 p.m.

Davidson at (18) Kentucky 7:10 p.m.

San Diego St. at (21) Houston 7:20 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at (22) Miami 3:10 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at (23) Florida 9:57 p.m.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

First Four

MIDWEST

at University of Dayton Arena

Final Syracuse 60 Arizona St. 56

WEST

at University of Dayton Arena

Final Texas Southern 64 NC Central 46

NIT

Round 1

at Starkville, Miss.

Final 4th Mississippi St. 66 Nebraska 59

at Stanford, Calif.

Final 4th Stanford 86 BYU 83

at University Park, Pa.

Final 4th Penn St. 63 Temple 57

at Milwaukee, Wis.

Final 4th Marquette 67 Harvard 60

at Baton Rouge, La.

Final 4th LSU 84 Louisiana-Lafayette 76

at Seattle, Wash.

Final 4th Washington 77 Boise St. 74

at Salt Lake City, Utah

Final 4th Utah 69 UC Davis 59

CIT

Round 1

at Chicago, Ill.

Final Ill.-Chicago 84 St. Francis (Pa.) 61

at Ypsilanti, Mich.

Final E. Michigan 83 Niagara 65

at San Antonio, Texas

Final UTSA 76 Lamar 69

CBI

Round 1

at San Francisco, Calif.

Final San Francisco 72 Colgate 68

at Phoenix, Ariz.

Final Mercer 78 Grand Canyon 73

at New Orleans, La.

Final New Orleans 77 Rio Grande 74

at Buffalo, N.Y.

Final OT Jacksonville St. 80 Canisius 78

at Seattle, Wash.

Final OT Cent. Arkansas 92 Seattle 90

at Buies Creek, N.C.

Final Campbell 97 Miami (Ohio) 87

at Vermillion, S.D.

Final North Texas 90 South Dakota 77

TODAY’S MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

NCAA

First Round

EAST

at PPG Paints Arena

Radford vs Villanova 6:50 p.m.

Alabama vs Virginia Tech 9:20 p.m.

at American Airlines Center

Stephen F. Austin vs Texas Tech 7:27 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs Florida 9:57 p.m.

WEST

at Taco Bell Arena

UNC-Greensboro vs Gonzaga 1:30 p.m.

Dakota St. vs Ohio St. 4:00 p.m.

at Intrust Bank Arena

San Diego St. vs Houston 7:20 p.m.

Montana vs Michigan 9:50 p.m.

MIDWEST

at PPG Paints Arena

Oklahoma vs Rhode Island 12:15 p.m.

Iona vs Duke 2:45 p.m.

at Intrust Bank Arena

Penn vs Kansas 2:00 p.m.

NC State vs Seton Hall 4:30 p.m.

SOUTH

at Taco Bell Arena

Davidson vs Kentucky 7:10 p.m.

Buffalo vs Arizona 9:40 p.m.

at American Airlines Center

Wright St. vs Tennessee 12:40 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago vs Miami 3:10 p.m.

CIT

Round 1

at Clarksville, Tenn.

Louisiana-Monroe vs Austin Peay 8:00 p.m.

