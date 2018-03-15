Republicans exploring recount of West PA election: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

Home
WKOK Staff | March 15, 2018 |

 

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — With the Democrat in a special House race in western Pennsylvania hanging on to a slender lead, Republicans are exploring a recount and even a lawsuit to dispute what they fear will be an upset victory for the Democratic Party in a Republican-strong district.  Democrat Connor Lamb held onto to 627-vote lead over Republican Rick Saccone after absentee ballots were counted Wednesday.

 

The four counties in the Pittsburgh-area district reported they had about 375 uncounted provisional, military and overseas ballots. They have seven days to count the provisional ballots, and the deadline to receive military and overseas ballots is Tuesday.  With the margin so close, supporters of either candidate can ask for a recount. The Associated Press has not called the race. Lamb has declared victory, but Saccone has not conceded.

 

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — The White House is warning against reading too much into the razor-thin outcome of a congressional race in a Pennsylvania district President Donald Trump carried by double digits in 2016.  White House spokesman Raj Shah says Trump’s campaigning for Rick Saccone “turned what was a deficit for the Republican candidate to what is essentially a tie.”

 

Shah also says Democrat Conor Lamb “really embraced the president’s policies and his vision.” Lamb currently holds a narrow lead.  The race has been viewed as a bellwether for Republican performance in the November midterms, with the GOP expected to face significant headwinds at the polls.  Shah says Republicans should not shy away from Trump, asserting, “Candidates that embrace the president going into this fall, we think, will have a better prospect.”

 

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Yes, that was a blimp towing a water skier across the surface of a Southern California lake. The Press-Enterprise reports the blimp towed skier Kari McCollum for 6.9 at Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. The newspaper says that’s a record, according to Philip Robertson, an adjudicator with Guinness World Records. The old mark for a water skier being towed by a blimp or airship was nearly 5 miles.

 

UNDATED (AP) — A small group of military veterans at the University of Vermont is studying the 2,800-year-old works of the Greek poet Homer — not just for the fun of it, but to help them cope with the after-effects of modern combat. In “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey,” Homer writes in detail familiar to modern soldiers about the discipline of war and the difficulties many service members face when they return home. Homer-for-veterans is all the brainchild of Dartmouth College classics professor Roberta Stewart, who is now hoping for a grant that will allow her to expand the idea.

 

UNDATED (AP) — A new study has come up with another reason to quit smoking. It says not only is smoking bad for the lungs and heart, it can also damage your hearing. A study of more than 50,000 participants showed an increased risk of hearing loss among current smokers compared with people who had never smoked. That amount of hearing loss ranged from 20% to 60%.

 

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Josh Reaves had his second career double-double, Shep Garner hit two 3-pointers in the final three minutes and Penn State overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat Temple 63-57 in the first round of the NIT. Reaves shot 7 of 10 from the field, including a career-high tying four 3-pointers, and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.Wednesday’s Scores. Penn State plays again Saturday on WKOK and WKOK.com.

 

BOYS BASKETBALL=

 

PIAA Class 3A=Second Round

 

Loyalsock 54, Valley Forge Military 50

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

 

PIAA Class 1A=Second Round

 

Juniata Valley 52, Berlin-Brothersvalley 28

 

Lebanon Catholic 55, Greenwood 24

 

Lourdes Regional 63, Sullivan County 47

 

The Christian Academy 42, Benton 29

 

