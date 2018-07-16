Republican candidate Dan Meuser joins WKOK Sunrise

SUNBURY – Dan Meuser is the former Pennsylvania Revenue Secretary, who is trying to take Lou Barletta’s former seat in the 9th district (formerly the 11th) in November’s election. He talked about his race, and the fact that he will soon live in the 9th district.

Meuser is a business owner in Luzerne County, but he says he took the position as Revenue Secretary to do some good in the government, “To apply conservative principles and business practices and transform an agency and make it more taxpayer friendly than it was before. We treated taxpayers like customers, and as a result of our work, we were actually named the most improved Department of Revenue in the country.”

Meuser told us what kind of congressman he strives to be, “I’m a conservative problem solver, and I put it that way deliberately. I believe in conservatism, I think conservatism is what has made our country as great as it is. It’s accentuating the positives of our country and mitigating the things the, frankly, drag us down.”

Meuser, a Long Island native but a resident of Luzerne County for 30 years, lays out what exactly voters are facing in this election, “And that’s what this election comes down too, what direction do the people of the 9th congressional district want to go in? Do we want to continue on the President’s ‘America First’ path of, frankly, making America great again? My opponent is against virtually all of the ‘America First’ agenda.”

As for not living in the 9th district Meuser says he is moving so that he lives in the district.

To learn more about Dan Meuser and his campaign for US Congress in the 9th district, please listen to his full interview from WKOK’s Sunrise at WKOK.com.