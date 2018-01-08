Rep from PA Counter Drug Joint Task Force visits Valley

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County Opioid Coalition got an important update recently from the state County Drug Joint Task Force. Master Sergeant Brandon Staudt says participation in the medication take back program one of the important keys in the fight against the opioid crisis.

Staudt says that program is being expanded, “We should see the expansion to include some pharmacies, hospitals, urgent care facilities, elderly care facilities, and possible funeral homes. We should see that expansion come about in the next few years.”

Staudt says the biggest drug to look out for is fentanyl, which is now the No. 1 drug found in toxicology reports related to overdose deaths, “It looks typically just like heroin would like…like a white, powdery substance. It’s much more powerful than what heroin would be. If it’s a white, powdery substance, do not touch it. Get law enforcement.”

Along with Northumberland County, another opioid coalition is stationed in the Valley…the Snyder-Union Opioid Coalition. (Matt Catrillo)