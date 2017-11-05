Representative Culver discusses constitutional changes

SUNBURY– This Tuesday when Pennsylvania voters go to the polls, they will be given the choice to make a change to the Pennsylvania constitution regarding property taxes. State house member Lynda Schegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) spoke with WKOK about the referendum, “With the constitutional question that allows us to change the deductions to 100% of the value of the property. I believe right now it’s 50% of the median value, and I believe there are only two people in the state currently doing that.”

Culver says that even if the referendum passes, voters should not expect immediate changes, “When you wake up the next day, if it passes, your property taxes are not going away and you will not see any immediate change.”

Representative Culver says votes for the referendum would send a clear message to Harrisburg that voters would like to see something done with property taxes… She says that it might motivate the legislature to pass ‘enabling legislation.’

A power point presentation detailing the specifics on what the effects would be if the voters approve the referendum has been provided by Representative Culver and is posted at wkok.com.

Power Point – Homestead Exclusion Constitutional Amendment