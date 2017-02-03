Reported sexual assault in Lewisburg area was a lie

LEWISBURG – After a lengthy investigation by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, it has been determined a reported sexual assault in the Lewisburg area never occurred. Police tell us they determined that the sexual abduction of a jogger in the area of Waterford Place on Hardscrabble Lane was not true.

Police Chief Paul Yost says the incident was misleadingly reported to their police department. They thanked the community for all of their assistance, especially the residents of Waterford Place, Hardscrabble Lane, and Heatherbroom Drive. Police went door to door asking questions to try to find the alleged perpetrator.

Yost says the community’s assistance with the investigation was critical in learning the true facts of the case. The juvenile still has not been identified and it is not known if they will be charged. (Ali Stevens)