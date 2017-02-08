Report: Woman was removing clothing from donation bin when she got stuck

MOUNT CARMEL (AP)– A Mount Carmel woman who died after her arm got caught in the door of a clothing drop-off box was apparently removing bags from the container and was left dangling with her feet off the ground.

Judith Permar, 56, was standing on a step stool Sunday when it collapsed, breaking her arms and wrist and trapping her in the donation box.

“She was fishing bags out and the ladder she was standing on gave way and she couldn’t get her hand loose,” said Mount Carmel Township police Chief Brian Hollenbush, when contacted by phone.

Permar died from blunt force trauma and hypothermia, according to the county coroner.

Permar reportedly went to the drop-off box in Natalie about 2 a.m. Sunday but was not found until 8:30 a.m. Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bags with clothes and shoes that had been pulled from the bin were on the ground. Permar’s black Hummer was nearby with the engine still running, Hollenbush said.

In November, police received a report of a woman who was driving a black Hummer removing items from the bin, he said. (Associated Press)