Report: Karlovich ‘Pledge of loyal’ remark inappropriate

Mayor Karlovich inappropriate but not criminal

SUNBURY — Sunbury mayor Kurt Karlovich’s ‘pledge of loyalty’ comment last year was inappropriate, but not illegal. That is the conclusion of an investigation into the mayor’s remarks to the city’s police chief at the time, Tim Miller.

A private outside law firm investigated the mayor’s comments to Miller last year when the mayor-elect allegedly told Miller that ‘engaging in politics was part of the job.’

Miller, who is now on leave from the city, and reportedly studying to be a barber, complained afterward, and city council commissioned an outside investigation. The investigator concluded that Karlovich’s remarks were unwise and displayed a lack of awareness of the responsibilities of mayor.

The report indicates, while the remarks weren’t criminal, there are more investigative avenues available, including the state ethics commission, county DA and state attorney general.