Repeal and replace votes from Penna’s US Senators

WASHINGTON DC – US Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement regarding the procedural vote to begin debate on the health care bill, “I am pleased that the Senate will begin debating the repeal of Obamacare’s failing health care system. Since 2013, Obamacare premiums are up 120 percent in Pennsylvania and 40 percent of our residents are limited to one insurer on the exchange. Further, Medicaid is fiscally unsustainable as its costs continue to grow faster than our economy.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.) said, “Republican Senators voted to move forward with a health care scheme that sells out the middle class and decimates Medicaid in order to fund tax giveaways for the wealthiest and the biggest corporations. If Senate Republicans pass their bill, older workers will face an age tax, seniors will see cuts in their nursing home care and individuals with disabilities will lose vital services.”