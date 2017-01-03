Remembering a long-time physician at Sunbury Hospital

SUNBURY — A longtime physician and Director of Radiology at Sunbury Community Hospital has died. 87-year-old Winfield Gibbs of Northumberland died New Year’s Eve from respiratory illness. Gibbs was Chief of Radiology at Sunbury Community Hospital from 1972 until 1991 and retired from practice in 1993. Gibbs was also very active in the community, serving as a member of the Sunbury Rotary Club from 1973 until his death.

Fellow Rotarian Randy Shroyer spoke fondly of Gibbs, “He was somebody that was always fun to sit with at the meetings. He always had something interesting and humorous to say. Obviously he had a lot of different interests. Just a fun guy to sit with and talk with.”

Shroyer said he will never forget when he served as a guest speaker at their monthly meeting, “Besides being a great Rotarian and always being at the events when we needed him, he gave a talk one time when we needed a speaker and he filled in. He talked about subatomic particles and how they reacted to one another and how they affected us in real life. It was one of the most interesting talks I’ve heard at a Rotary meeting.”

Another passion of Gibbs was the Sunbury Library. Executive Director Gail Broome said he was very dedicated to their cause, “From the time I started here in 1986, he was just a bedrock of support for us. He did work for us for the good of the community and he and his wife had an auction for many, many years in their home to raise money for us. He was a real force in capital campaign building. He was our board president.”

And she says he helped them move into their new library building on 5th Street, “He was so active in helping us get to the point where we could come over to a brand new building designed specifically to be a library. We can provide all kinds of activities and services that we couldn’t before.”

Gibbs was also a member of the Mary Derr Rockefeller Auxiliary of the Sunbury Community Hospital among many other community endeavors. A public memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Garden Room of the Nottingham Village Retirement Center, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sunbury Degenstein Community Library in Gibbs honor. (Ali Stevens)