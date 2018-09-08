Remembering 9/11: Walking for those who lost their lives

MIFFLINBURG — Firefighters from the Mifflinburg Hose Company will again be walking this year in honor of the lives lost September 11, 2001. Jarred Fry and his fellow volunteer fire and personnel want to make sure no one forgets the sacrifices made that day, particularly those of first responders.

Fry says 343 firefighers lost their lives in the World Trade Center attack and he and others will once again honor their memory. For the third year in a row, they will walk 34.3 miles on Saturday beginning at 3:00 a.m. in Hughesville.

The firefighters will march south on Route 405 through Muncy, Montgomery, Watsontown, Milton and then turn onto Route 45 to head through Lewisburg. They will end at Mifflinburg Hose Company Station 3 sometime before 3:00 p.m. The company’s four trucks and a police cruiser will escort the walkers into Mifflinburg.