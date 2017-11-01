Remains of Korean War soldier returned to the Valley

HARRISBURG— A soldier who died in the Korean War has returned home to the Valley after over sixty years. The remains of Private First Class Walter Hackenberg arrived in Harrisburg Monday. Hackenberg was declared dead in 1951 while he was a prisoner of war in the Korean Peninsula.

Thanks to DNA technology, Hackenberg’s remains finally identified this year. The U.S military offered to bury Hackenberg in one of the national cemeteries in the states, but his family from the Middleburg area wants him to be buried in his hometown. A funeral service is scheduled for 1:30pm Thursday at Zion United Methodist Church in Middleburg. ( Sarah Benek)