Reagan Street closed due to water main break

SUNBURY – A water main break has closed a portion of Reagan Street in Sunbury. PennDOT says Reagan Street is closed between Second and Fourth Streets in Sunbury due to a water main break. They do have a detour in place using Front Street, Market Street and Fourth Street.

Other mishaps in the city today included a power outage this morning that knocked out power for multiple customers and affected some traffic lights. A regional affairs director with PPL Electric Utilities says there was an equipment failure that impacted transformers in Sunbury.

The outage happened at 2:30 am Monday and as a result 29 customers were without power including two traffic lights. The signal at Front and Reagan Streets was not operational and the light at Fourth and Arch Streets was in flashing mode. PPL says all customers had their power restored by 7:30 am. However, crews were at the two signals this morning making repairs and the lights were back on by 11am.

We will update you on the water main break when more information becomes available.