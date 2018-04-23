Reducing food waste: what to do with leftovers

SUNBURY – April is “Earth Month” and “Earth Day” has been celebrated on April 22nd, every year since 1970. With this in mind, we are talking about food waste. Beth Stark and Kathryn Long are registered dieticians with Weis Markets and they told WKOK recently that 30 to 40% of food is wasted in the US.

One of the most effective tips they offer to reduce food waste is to meal plan, “If you know ahead of time what you plan to make for the week, that will help to minimize how much you’re throwing away. If things need to be used within a few days, don’t purchase more until you use those items. So consider what your meal plan is for the week, and purchase those perishable items to align with your meal plan so you don’t end up with too much and need to waste it.”

According to the dieticians, another huge food waster is not knowing what to do with leftovers, “If it’s something that’ll freeze well, freeze them, or if you can somehow make that into a different meal, do that. So see if you can reinvent that into something else.”

To hear more from the registered dieticians of Weis markets, you can go to WKOK.com.