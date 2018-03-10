Home
Redistricting update: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

WKOK Staff | March 10, 2018 |

PA Headlines 3/10/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three federal judges are considering whether to halt the use of a Pennsylvania congressional district map imposed last month by the state Supreme Court, while a similar request is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.  The judges heard argument Friday about whether to issue a preliminary injunction sought by eight Republican U.S. House members and two senior Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate.

 

The judges didn’t say when they’ll rule on the injunction or on the defendants’ request to dismiss the lawsuit.  The defendants are elections officials under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and 18 Democratic voters who got a 2011 map declared unconstitutional in January.  The Republican officials argue the state justices overstepped their authority in enacting their own map and should have given lawmakers more time to craft a replacement.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s luck with an aggressive expansion of casino gambling has hit the skids for the moment.  Owners of the state’s most expansive casino licenses didn’t bid in Friday’s auction of the fifth mini-casino license authorized under a four-month-old state law aimed at scraping up cash for Pennsylvania’s threadbare treasury.

 

The minimum bid was $7.5 million, and the first four rounds raised $120 million.  The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says it’ll hold a new round of bidding March 21 that allows bids by license owners that already won the rights to a mini-casino license, as well as the owners of two smaller casinos, Valley Forge Casino Resort and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin.  Each mini-casino can have 750 slot machines and 30 table games. Bidding could eventually open up to other entities.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National Rifle Association has awarded more than $237,000 in grants to 25 Pennsylvania schools in recent years, according to an Associated Press analysis.  The NRA Foundation grants went to school programs including the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and rifle teams. More than 80 percent of the grants were provided as equipment rather than cash.

 

Only a fraction of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts received awards between 2010 and 2016.  Besides schools, other Pennsylvania recipients of the NRA grants include 4-H groups, Boy Scout troops, private gun clubs and local chapters of the NRA’s own Youth Hunter Education Challenge program. The AP analysis of the NRA Foundation’s public tax records shows that more than 120 groups got a total of $2.4 million.

 

Features

 

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook is getting deeper into the professional sports streaming game, partnering with Major League Baseball to air 25 weekday afternoon games in an exclusive deal.  The games will be available to Facebook users in the U.S. on Facebook Watch, the company’s video feature announced last August, via the MLB Live show page. Facebook said Friday that recorded broadcasts also will be available globally, excluding select international markets.

 

The package, MLB’s first digital-only national broadcast agreement, precludes teams from televising those games on their regional sports networks.  Facebook’s selection will come from among the nine games per season teams can lose from their local telecasts to national video partners, which include Fox and ESPN.

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — It looks like President Donald Trump is getting the military parade he wants in Washington — though he may get no tanks for the effort.  A Pentagon planning memo issued Thursday and released Friday says the parade being planned for Nov. 11, Veterans Day, will “include wheeled vehicles only, no tanks — consideration must be given to minimize damage to local infrastructure.”

 

Big, heavy tanks could tear up District of Columbia streets.  But the event will “include a heavy air component at the end of the parade,” meaning lots of airplane flyovers. Older aircraft will be included as available.

The memo from the office of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis offers initial planning guidance to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whose staff will plan the parade along a route from the White House to the Capitol, and integrate it with the city’s annual veterans’ parade. Northern Command, which oversees U.S. troops in North America, will execute the parade.

 

Sports, Scores & Skeds

 

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK will broadcast Kim Komando today from 10am to 1pm, then the Phillies are on the radio with spring training baseball. At 6:45pm today, we’ll air PIAA championship wrestling from Hershey. Steve Williams will have our AAA coverage.

 

Tomorrow on WKOK, we’ll air the CBS Week in Review, Legends of Success with John Resnick and Meet the Press at noon with guests US Senators Jeff Flake (R-Ariz) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass). The Phillies are back on the air at 1pm. Remember, anytime the Phillies are on the radio, our regular programming continues at WKOK.com

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

 

PIAA Class 1A First Round

 

Lourdes Regional 71, Greenwood 33

 

Millville 59, Lincoln Leadership 40

 

PIAA Class 4A First Round

 

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 60, Danville 45

 

Middletown 66, Montoursville 57

 

Valley View 64, Mifflinburg 45

 

PIAA Class 5A First Round

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

 

PIAA Class 2A First Round

 

Old Forge 48, South Williamsport 35

 

Southern Columbia 45, Northwest Area 34

 

PIAA Class 3A First Round

 

Holy Redeemer 44, Hughesville 34

 

Loyalsock 53, Camp Hill Trinity 48

 

Mount Carmel 52, Notre Dame Green Pond 26

 

Here are the AP scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Miami  5          Boston 4

Final    N-Y Mets        4          Detroit 4

Final    Oakland          2          Milwaukee      0

Final    Chi Cubs         6          L-A Angels     1

Final    San Francisco  10        Seattle 7

Final    Arizona           7          Kansas City     2

Final    L-A Dodgers   6          Kansas City     4

Final    San Diego       2          Chi White Sox            0

Final    Cleveland        8          Colorado         5

Final    Houston          4          St. Louis          2

Final    Atlanta            3          N-Y Yankees  1

Final    Cincinnati        6          Texas   3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Minnesota       4          Tampa Bay      3

Final    Toronto           8          Baltimore        5

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Pittsburgh        5          Philadelphia    4

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Detroit 99        Chicago           83

Final    Indiana            112      Atlanta            87

Final    Toronto           108      Houston          105

Final    Milwaukee      120      N-Y Knicks     112

Final    Utah    95        Memphis         78

Final    Washington     116      New Orleans   97

Final    Denver            125      L.A. Lakers     116

Final    Portland          125      Golden State   108

Final    Sacramento     94        Orlando           88

Final    L.A. Clippers  116      Cleveland        102

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Columbus        3          Detroit 2

Final    Calgary            2          Ottawa            1

Final    Dallas  2          Anaheim          1

Final    Minnesota       5          Vancouver       2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (1) Virginia      64        (19) Clemson   58

Final    (2) Villanova   87        Butler  68

Final OT          Providence      75        (3) Xavier        72

Final    (12) North Carolina     74        (5) Duke          69

Final    (8) Cincinnati  61        SMU   51

Final    (9) Kansas       83        Kansas St.       67

Final    (11) Wichita St.           89        Temple            81

Final    (13) Tennessee            62        Mississippi St. 59

Final    (18) West Virginia      66        (14) Texas Tech           63

Final OT          (15) Arizona    78        UCLA 67

Final    Alabama          81        (16) Auburn    63

Final    (21) Houston   84        UCF    56

Final    San Diego St.  90        (22) Nevada    73

Final    Arkansas         80        (23) Florida     72

Final    (25) Rhode Island       76        VCU   67

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh        at         Baltimore        1:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets        at         N-Y Yankees  1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay      at         Philadelphia    1:05 p.m.

Washington     at         Houston          1:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox            at         Chi Cubs         3:05 p.m.

L-A Angels     at         San Francisco  3:05 p.m.

Cleveland        at         San Diego       3:10 p.m.

Kansas City     at         Arizona           3:10 p.m.

San Francisco  at         L-A Angels     3:10 p.m.

Seattle at         Cincinnati        8:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston at         Minnesota       1:05 p.m.

Detroit at         Toronto           1:07 p.m.

Oakland          at         Texas   3:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami  at         St. Louis          1:05 p.m.

Atlanta            at         Pittsburgh        1:05 p.m.

Colorado         at         Milwaukee      3:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs         at         L-A Dodgers   9:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Phoenix           at         Charlotte         5:00 p.m.

Washington     at         Miami  7:30 p.m.

Memphis         at         Dallas  8:30 p.m.

San Antonio    at         Oklahoma City            8:30 p.m.

Orlando           at         L.A. Clippers  10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Winnipeg         at         Philadelphia    1:00 p.m.

Montreal          at         Tampa Bay      1:00 p.m.

Vegas  at         Buffalo            1:00 p.m.

Chicago           at         Boston 1:00 p.m.

Arizona           at         Colorado         3:00 p.m.

Washington     at         San Jose          4:00 p.m.

St. Louis          at         L.A. Kings      4:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers   at         Florida 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh        at         Toronto           7:00 p.m.

New Jersey      at         Nashville         8:00 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Edmonton       10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(12) North Carolina     at         (1) Virginia      8:30 p.m.

Providence      at         (2) Villanova   6:30 p.m.

Memphis         at         (8) Cincinnati  1:00 p.m.

(18) West Virginia      at         (9) Kansas       6:00 p.m.

(21) Houston   at         (11) Wichita St.           3:30 p.m.

Arkansas         at         (13) Tennessee            3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal   at         (15) Arizona    10:00 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s  at         (25) Rhode Island       1:00 p.m.

 

