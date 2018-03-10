Redistricting update: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

PA Headlines 3/10/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three federal judges are considering whether to halt the use of a Pennsylvania congressional district map imposed last month by the state Supreme Court, while a similar request is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. The judges heard argument Friday about whether to issue a preliminary injunction sought by eight Republican U.S. House members and two senior Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate.

The judges didn’t say when they’ll rule on the injunction or on the defendants’ request to dismiss the lawsuit. The defendants are elections officials under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and 18 Democratic voters who got a 2011 map declared unconstitutional in January. The Republican officials argue the state justices overstepped their authority in enacting their own map and should have given lawmakers more time to craft a replacement.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s luck with an aggressive expansion of casino gambling has hit the skids for the moment. Owners of the state’s most expansive casino licenses didn’t bid in Friday’s auction of the fifth mini-casino license authorized under a four-month-old state law aimed at scraping up cash for Pennsylvania’s threadbare treasury.

The minimum bid was $7.5 million, and the first four rounds raised $120 million. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says it’ll hold a new round of bidding March 21 that allows bids by license owners that already won the rights to a mini-casino license, as well as the owners of two smaller casinos, Valley Forge Casino Resort and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin. Each mini-casino can have 750 slot machines and 30 table games. Bidding could eventually open up to other entities.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National Rifle Association has awarded more than $237,000 in grants to 25 Pennsylvania schools in recent years, according to an Associated Press analysis. The NRA Foundation grants went to school programs including the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and rifle teams. More than 80 percent of the grants were provided as equipment rather than cash.

Only a fraction of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts received awards between 2010 and 2016. Besides schools, other Pennsylvania recipients of the NRA grants include 4-H groups, Boy Scout troops, private gun clubs and local chapters of the NRA’s own Youth Hunter Education Challenge program. The AP analysis of the NRA Foundation’s public tax records shows that more than 120 groups got a total of $2.4 million.

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook is getting deeper into the professional sports streaming game, partnering with Major League Baseball to air 25 weekday afternoon games in an exclusive deal. The games will be available to Facebook users in the U.S. on Facebook Watch, the company’s video feature announced last August, via the MLB Live show page. Facebook said Friday that recorded broadcasts also will be available globally, excluding select international markets.

The package, MLB’s first digital-only national broadcast agreement, precludes teams from televising those games on their regional sports networks. Facebook’s selection will come from among the nine games per season teams can lose from their local telecasts to national video partners, which include Fox and ESPN.

WASHINGTON (AP) — It looks like President Donald Trump is getting the military parade he wants in Washington — though he may get no tanks for the effort. A Pentagon planning memo issued Thursday and released Friday says the parade being planned for Nov. 11, Veterans Day, will “include wheeled vehicles only, no tanks — consideration must be given to minimize damage to local infrastructure.”

Big, heavy tanks could tear up District of Columbia streets. But the event will “include a heavy air component at the end of the parade,” meaning lots of airplane flyovers. Older aircraft will be included as available.

The memo from the office of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis offers initial planning guidance to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whose staff will plan the parade along a route from the White House to the Capitol, and integrate it with the city’s annual veterans’ parade. Northern Command, which oversees U.S. troops in North America, will execute the parade.

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK will broadcast Kim Komando today from 10am to 1pm, then the Phillies are on the radio with spring training baseball. At 6:45pm today, we’ll air PIAA championship wrestling from Hershey. Steve Williams will have our AAA coverage.

Tomorrow on WKOK, we’ll air the CBS Week in Review, Legends of Success with John Resnick and Meet the Press at noon with guests US Senators Jeff Flake (R-Ariz) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass). The Phillies are back on the air at 1pm. Remember, anytime the Phillies are on the radio, our regular programming continues at WKOK.com

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 1A First Round

Lourdes Regional 71, Greenwood 33

Millville 59, Lincoln Leadership 40

PIAA Class 4A First Round

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 60, Danville 45

Middletown 66, Montoursville 57

Valley View 64, Mifflinburg 45

PIAA Class 5A First Round

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 2A First Round

Old Forge 48, South Williamsport 35

Southern Columbia 45, Northwest Area 34

PIAA Class 3A First Round

Holy Redeemer 44, Hughesville 34

Loyalsock 53, Camp Hill Trinity 48

Mount Carmel 52, Notre Dame Green Pond 26

Here are the AP scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 5 Boston 4

Final N-Y Mets 4 Detroit 4

Final Oakland 2 Milwaukee 0

Final Chi Cubs 6 L-A Angels 1

Final San Francisco 10 Seattle 7

Final Arizona 7 Kansas City 2

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Kansas City 4

Final San Diego 2 Chi White Sox 0

Final Cleveland 8 Colorado 5

Final Houston 4 St. Louis 2

Final Atlanta 3 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Cincinnati 6 Texas 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 4 Tampa Bay 3

Final Toronto 8 Baltimore 5

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 4

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 99 Chicago 83

Final Indiana 112 Atlanta 87

Final Toronto 108 Houston 105

Final Milwaukee 120 N-Y Knicks 112

Final Utah 95 Memphis 78

Final Washington 116 New Orleans 97

Final Denver 125 L.A. Lakers 116

Final Portland 125 Golden State 108

Final Sacramento 94 Orlando 88

Final L.A. Clippers 116 Cleveland 102

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Columbus 3 Detroit 2

Final Calgary 2 Ottawa 1

Final Dallas 2 Anaheim 1

Final Minnesota 5 Vancouver 2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Virginia 64 (19) Clemson 58

Final (2) Villanova 87 Butler 68

Final OT Providence 75 (3) Xavier 72

Final (12) North Carolina 74 (5) Duke 69

Final (8) Cincinnati 61 SMU 51

Final (9) Kansas 83 Kansas St. 67

Final (11) Wichita St. 89 Temple 81

Final (13) Tennessee 62 Mississippi St. 59

Final (18) West Virginia 66 (14) Texas Tech 63

Final OT (15) Arizona 78 UCLA 67

Final Alabama 81 (16) Auburn 63

Final (21) Houston 84 UCF 56

Final San Diego St. 90 (22) Nevada 73

Final Arkansas 80 (23) Florida 72

Final (25) Rhode Island 76 VCU 67

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston 1:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Chi Cubs 3:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at San Francisco 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L-A Angels 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati 8:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston at Minnesota 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Oakland at Texas 3:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at St. Louis 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee 3:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at L-A Dodgers 9:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Phoenix at Charlotte 5:00 p.m.

Washington at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City 8:30 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Winnipeg at Philadelphia 1:00 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay 1:00 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo 1:00 p.m.

Chicago at Boston 1:00 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 3:00 p.m.

Washington at San Jose 4:00 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Kings 4:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Florida 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(12) North Carolina at (1) Virginia 8:30 p.m.

Providence at (2) Villanova 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at (8) Cincinnati 1:00 p.m.

(18) West Virginia at (9) Kansas 6:00 p.m.

(21) Houston at (11) Wichita St. 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at (13) Tennessee 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at (15) Arizona 10:00 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at (25) Rhode Island 1:00 p.m.

