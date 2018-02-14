Redistricting debacle continues, Wolf vs. GOP continues. AP PA Heads and more…

PA Headlines 2/14/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will not submit a new Republican-drawn map of Pennsylvania’s congressional districts to the state’s high court, saying Tuesday that it uses the same unconstitutionally partisan tactics as the 6-year-old boundaries struck down in a gerrymandering case. Wolf’s move came six days before the deadline set by the Democratic-majority state Supreme Court to impose new boundaries for Pennsylvania’s 18 congressional districts.

The state’s districts are routinely labeled as among the nation’s most gerrymandered. Wolf’s office, which has not publicly released the governor’s own proposal, said it remained possible that Wolf would submit one to the court. He also left open the possibility of working with the Legislature to submit a consensus map by Monday’s deadline.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new analysis by experts shows that a Pennsylvania redistricting plan rejected by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf would have been favorable to Republicans. The analysis released Tuesday predicts that Republicans would have won 11 of the state’s 18 congressional districts under the plan crafted by Republican legislative leaders in response to a state Supreme Court ruling against the current districts.

Republicans currently hold 13 seats. The analysis used three statistical tests to evaluate the Republican legislative plan. All three found that the districts were skewed toward Republicans, though two of the tests showed a GOP advantage that was slightly less than under the current districts. Pennsylvania is the first state analyzed under the new PlanScore website, which was developed by team of political scientists, lawyers and data experts.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A county commissioner from southwestern Pennsylvania is the newest Republican to join the field vying to become the state’s next lieutenant governor. Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan said Tuesday that she’ll seek the nomination. The 55-year-old Irey Vaughan has run unsuccessfully for state treasurer and Congress. She’s been a county commissioner since 1996.

March 6 is the deadline for candidates to file paperwork for the May 15 primary ballot. Five Democrats have lined up to contest the re-election bid of Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the party’s primary. Other Republicans running include Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale and the party-endorsed Jeffrey Bartos, a real estate investor from suburban Philadelphia. Otto Voit, a Berks County businessman, and ex-state Rep. Gordon Denlinger of Lancaster County are dropping out.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A visit to suburban Pittsburgh by President Donald Trump’s daughter makes it the third time a senior administration official has dropped in on the political hotspot of 2018’s first congressional election. Ivanka Trump and Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon met Tuesday in Mount Lebanon with business owners and Republican state lawmakers where she touted tax-cutting legislation her father signed.

Sitting beside her was state Rep. Rick Saccone, the Republican running in March 13’s special election to fill the seat left vacant by Republican Tim Murphy’s resignation. Saccone is facing Democrat Conor Lamb, a former federal prosecutor. Vice President Mike Pence visited earlier this month to help Saccone, and Trump himself is returning next week after visiting last month. Millions of dollars are flowing into the race, mostly to support Saccone.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — “LOVE” returned to Philadelphia on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The famous 1976 Robert Indiana sculpture was brought back to its namesake downtown park on a flatbed truck after making a number of stops at parks and statues along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before the reinstallation.

School children cheered and those gathered spontaneously sang the fight song for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles as a forklift placed the sculpture atop a pedestal.

Susan Murphy had the day off from work and came to the park to see the sculpture reinstalled. She played the Beatles “All You Need is Love” on her iPhone and sang along with her new pal Caitlin Night, who swung by take photos of what she called “the symbol of our city.” “This is what we are known for, and it’s wonderful to have the ‘LOVE’ back,” Murphy said. “The city seemed empty without it.”

Features

UNDATED (AP) — We’ve known for a while the Russian government interfered to some extent with the U.S. presidential election in 2016. But are state elections officials ready to block any future efforts by the Kremlin to meddle in the electoral process? The short answer: not really. So far, federal efforts to help states button down elections systems have been slow. So far, just 14 states and three local election agencies have asked for detailed vulnerability assessments offered by the Feds.

And only five of the two-week examinations by the Department of Homeland Security are complete. As an example of what is going on — or not going on in this case — can be found in Illinois. It was one of two states where voter registration databases were breached in 2016. It asked the feds for an assessment back in January — and the request has not been acted on, even with voting set to begin next month.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The parents of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson have donated the maximum amount to the campaign of their son’s Democratic rival, Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Nicholson is in a primary battle against Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir, with the winner advancing to take on Baldwin in the fall. Federal records show that Nicholson’s parents, Michael and Donna Nicholson, both gave $2,700 in December to Baldwin.

Nicholson is a former Democrat, but his parents have a long history of donating to Democratic candidates. CNN first reported the donations to Baldwin. Nicholson says in a statement that “My parents have a different worldview than I do, and it is not surprising that they would support a candidate like Tammy Baldwin who shares their perspective.” Nicholson says he is a conservative by choice “not because I was born one.”

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Penguins are looking for love with big red hearts at a San Francisco aquarium. In what has become an annual Valentine’s Day tradition, biologists handed out red felt hearts to the 14 African penguins at the California Academy of Sciences on Tuesday. The animals grabbed the hearts in their beaks and waddled around their rocky enclosure toward their nests.

Spokeswoman Kelly Mendez said it is often the male penguin who retrieves the heart and carries it back to his mate. The penguins use the felt for material in their nests, which helps reinforce the couples’ bonds. The activity is part of the academy’s captive breeding program to help increase the African penguin population, which is endangered in the wild.

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) — Two people in New Hampshire say they lasted 5½ hours outside in the cold overnight to make a point to pet owners who leave their animals outside on cold winter nights. The pair moved inside after they say their feet went numb. Ian Matheson says he had the idea to camp outside the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in Stratham, in a dog house to show the cold’s effect.

He was joined by Pelham Animal Control Officer Allison Caprigno for the Monday night campaign. Temperatures plunged into the teens. NHSPCA spokesman Sheila Ryan says the group has heard “horrible stories” about animals freezing to death. An emergency medical technician was on hand to make sure Matheson and Caprigno didn’t suffer hypothermia.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Kansas election officials are putting the brakes on a dog’s campaign for governor. Terran Woolley, of Hutchinson, decided to file the paperwork over the weekend for his 3-year-old pooch, Angus, to run for the state’s top office after reading stories about six teenage candidates. The teens entered the race after learning Kansas doesn’t have an age requirement, something lawmakers are seeking to change.

Angus is a type of hunting dog called a wire-haired Vizsla. Woolley figured Angus would need to run as a Republican. He described Angus as a “caring, nurturing individual who cares about the best for humanity and all creatures other than squirrels.” But the Kansas Secretary of State’s office says man’s best friend is not capable of serving the responsibilities required of the governor.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former president Barack Obama says he likes the portrait of his wife because it captures her beauty and “hotness.” But former first lady Michelle Obama says she likes her portrait because it’s cool — in the sense that minority children can see it and know someone who looks like them has occupied the White House. The portraits were unveiled yesterday. And today there were lines to see it on display at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

NEW YORK (AP) — While gold medals aren’t awarded a quarter of the way into a race, NBC says it is encouraged by how the viewing public has responded to the Winter Olympics from South Korea. NBC Sports Chairman Mark Lazarus said Tuesday that ratings are exceeding the guarantees that NBC gave to its advertisers which has enabled the network to sell even more commercial time. NBC said before the games it had sold $900 million worth of advertising.

Through five days, the Nielsen company said NBC’s prime-time Olympics viewership is down 6 percent from the 2014 games in Sochi. This year’s numbers include prime-time programming on the NBCSN cable network and digital streaming, which adds about 2 million viewers each night to the 22 million who watch on the broadcast network. Those extra options weren’t available four years ago. “The Olympics continue to defy media gravity,” Lazarus said.

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle are continuing their pre-wedding tour of Britain with a trip to Scotland. Hundreds of well-wishers greeted the couple Tuesday in a cold and windy Edinburgh, including one besotted man who implored Markle to choose him instead of the prince. The visit began with a stop at Edinburgh Castle, one of Scotland’s most famous landmarks. The fashionable Markle wore a tartan coat by Burberry to honor the plaid for which Scotland is known. It was the couple’s fourth official engagement together as Harry introduces Markle to various parts of Britain.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Shaun White set a U.S. Winter Olympics record and allowed his country to reach a milestone by capturing the men’s halfpipe at Pyeongchang. White was second heading into his final run before becoming the first American male to win a gold medal in three Olympics. It was the 100th gold medal all-time for the United States in the Winter Games.

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida state troopers managed to stop an SUV with a stuck accelerator after it traveled about 50 miles on Interstate 95 at speeds up to 100 mph. A Florida Highway Patrol report says 28-year-old Joseph Cooper called 911 Monday afternoon from south of Port St. Lucie, saying he was heading north and couldn’t slow down. The 911 operator told Cooper to put the vehicle in neutral, but he said he couldn’t. He said he didn’t want to use the emergency brake at the speed he was traveling. State troopers and local police drove alongside the SUV to clear traffic. Deploying stop sticks three times, they finally brought the SUV to a stop west of Vero Beach. Cooper was taken to a nearby hospital after complaining of chest pains.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

Abington Heights 65, Scranton 45

Berlin-Brothersvalley 94, Salisbury-Elk Lick 38

Bethlehem Catholic 67, Parkland 53

Bishop Shanahan 60, Coatesville 58

Bradford 56, Elk County Catholic 54

Cambridge Springs 89, Iroquois 65

Camp Hill Trinity 61, Boiling Springs 51

Carbondale 50, Riverside 48

Chestnut Ridge 75, Southern Fulton 56

Cochranton 66, Union City 52

Community Academy 80, Katzenbach, N.J. 40

Conemaugh Township 69, Portage Area 51

Conneaut Area 52, Harbor Creek 44

Corry 64, Warren 37

Crestwood 68, Wyoming Valley West 46

Dallas 68, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 26

Doane Academy, N.J. 48, Solebury 36

Eisenhower 47, Youngsville 46

Elk Lake 44, Forest City 43

Erie 77, Meadville 72

Erie First Christian Academy 81, North East 42

Erie McDowell 57, Erie Cathedral Prep 41

Everett 73, McConnellsburg 31

Fairview 59, Titusville 31

Farrell 49, Slippery Rock 32

Galeton 57, Bucktail 46

Girard College 53, New Foundations 39

Greenville 48, Rocky Grove 43

Hanover Area 70, MMI Prep 40

Hazleton Area 91, Pittston Area 61

Hickory 56, Franklin 40

Highland View, Md. 57, Shalom Christian 49

Holy Redeemer 66, Northwest Area 47

Jamestown 63, Commodore Perry 54

Jersey Shore 62, Milton 55

Kane Area 65, Cranberry 39

Karns City 74, Leechburg 69

Lakeland 65, Old Forge 44

Lower Merion 48, Penncrest 46

Malvern Prep 73, Springside Chestnut Hill 43

Maplewood 64, Saegertown 33

Mid Valley 41, Dunmore 28

Mifflinburg 66, Lewisburg 59, 3OT

Millville 77, Montgomery 19

Montrose 63, Lackawanna Trail 29

North Clarion 60, Keystone 51

North Pocono 64, Delaware Valley 41

North Star 49, Windber 38

Oil City 52, Grove City 48

Otto-Eldred 66, Northern Potter 24

Penns Valley 52, Williamsburg 37

Punxsutawney 69, Redbank Valley 40

Red Lion Christian 65, West Shore 54

Reynolds 45, Mercer 41

Ridgway 75, Sheffield 20

Scranton Holy Cross 66, Blue Ridge 39

Scranton Prep 67, Honesdale 49

Seneca 43, Girard 42

Shade 104, Turkeyfoot Valley 49

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 64, Meyersdale 39

Sharon 58, George Jr. Republic 48

Susquehanna 57, Mountain View 52

Tunkhannock 56, Nanticoke Area 51

Tussey Mountain 83, Forbes Road 55

Valley View 51, West Scranton 49

West Middlesex 50, Sharpsville 47

Western Wayne 41, Wallenpaupack 38

Wilkes-Barre GAR 65, Wyoming Area 56

Wilkes-Barre Meyers 51, Berwick 47

Williamsport 74, Central Mountain 70

Wilmington 58, Lakeview 35

Wyalusing 49, Sullivan County 44

Wyoming Seminary 50, Lake-Lehman 26

Bicentennial Athletic League Tournament

Quarterfinal

Christopher Dock 43, Holy Ghost Prep 42

Faith Christian Academy 46, New Hope-Solebury 42, OT

Lower Moreland 67, Delco Christian 46

Valley Forge Military 74, Plumstead Christian 46

Colonial League Tournament

Semifinal

Bangor 62, Wilson 46

Southern Lehigh 56, Moravian Academy 41

Mid-Penn Tournament

Semifinal

Milton Hershey 77, Hershey 68

State College 95, Greencastle Antrim 62

PAISAA Tournament

Academy of the New Church 65, Barrack Hebrew 22

George School 54, Germantown Friends 46

Philadelphia Public League Tournament

Bracket A

Quarterfinal

Bartram 73, Paul Robeson 49

Imhotep Charter 76, Parkway Northwest 34

Mastery Charter North 66, Gratz 54

Sankofa Freedom 64, Overbrook 52

Bracket B

Quarterfinal

Abraham Lincoln 85, Mastbaum 50

Constitution 76, Audenried 68

Martin Luther King 73, Latin Charter 69

Philadelphia MC&S 75, Frankford 66

Pioneer Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship

Methacton 72, Spring-Ford 60

Pittsburgh City League Tournament

Semifinal

Allderdice 60, Pittsburgh Obama 44

Westinghouse 51, Carrick 49, OT

Schuylkill League Tournament

Semifinal

Blue Mountain 78, Lourdes Regional 58

Pottsville 76, Panther Valley 36

Tri-Valley Tournament

Semifinal

Halifax 48, Lancaster Country Day 29

Juniata 44, Greenwood 33

YAIAA Tournament

Semifinal

Central York 56, New Oxford 42

Northeastern 58, Kennard-Dale 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hyndman vs. Hancock, Md., ppd.< to Feb 17.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 52, Dubois Central Catholic 42

Altoona 68, Williamsport 41

Bishop Guilfoyle 60, Central Cambria 46

Blairsville 63, Marion Center 43

Cambria Heights 86, Northern Bedford 43

Clearfield 52, Curwensville 21

Coudersport 91, Oswayo 31

Covenant Christian Academy 38, Harrisburg Academy 34

Elk County Catholic 40, Bradford 37

Ellis School 53, Propel Braddock Hills 10

Galeton 49, Austin 25

Germantown Academy 52, Episcopal Academy 30

Jenkintown 64, Faith Christian Academy 24

Juniata Valley 82, Homer-Center 57

Lansdale Catholic 51, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 40

Lower Moreland 48, Bristol 39

New Foundations 28, Mercy Career 20

New Hope-Solebury 57, Calvary Christian 25

Pennsylvania School of the Deaf 41, The City School 23

Philadelphia West Catholic 48, St. Hubert’s 29

Pittston Area 58, Hazleton Area 45

Punxsutawney 56, Brookville 50

Ridgway 53, Sheffield 41

Shipley 62, Agnes Irwin 29

Springfield Delco 51, Garnet Valley 46

Springside Chestnut Hill 40, Baldwin 31

St. Basil 38, Villa Maria 35

West Chester Henderson 63, West Chester Rustin 58

Westtown 38, George School 27

Lancaster-Lebanon League Tournament

Semifinal

Lancaster Catholic 53, Elizabethtown 35

Lebanon Catholic 38, Lampeter-Strasburg 29

Mid-Penn Tournament

Semifinal

Harrisburg 66, Shippensburg 28

Lower Dauphin 43, Camp Hill Trinity 25

Pittsburgh City League Tournament

Semifinal

Allderdice 79, Carrick 33

Westinghouse 44, Pittsburgh Obama 33

Tri-Valley Tournament

Semifinal

Juniata 55, Lancaster Country Day 45

Upper Dauphin 41, Greenwood 31

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Toronto 115 Miami 112

Final Houston 126 Minnesota 108

Final Cleveland 120 Oklahoma City 112

Final Milwaukee 97 Atlanta 92

Final Sacramento 114 Dallas 109

Final Denver 117 San Antonio 109

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Carolina 7 L.A. Kings 3

Final Columbus 4 N-Y Islanders 1

Final Pittsburgh 6 Ottawa 3

Final Buffalo 5 Tampa Bay 3

Final Boston 5 Calgary 2

Final SO New Jersey 5 Philadelphia 4

Final Detroit 2 Anaheim 1

Final OT Nashville 4 St. Louis 3

Final OT Winnipeg 4 Washington 3

Final Minnesota 3 N-Y Rangers 2

Final Vegas 5 Chicago 2

Final Arizona 2 San Jose 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Virginia 59 Miami 50

Final (2) Michigan St. 87 Minnesota 57

Final (7) Texas Tech 88 (23) Oklahoma 78

Final (13) Kansas 83 Iowa St. 77

Final (16) Rhode Island 85 Richmond 67

Final (18) Tennessee 70 South Carolina 67

Final Missouri 62 (21) Texas A&M 58

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Washington at N-Y Knicks 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Boston 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah 9:00 p.m.

Golden State at Portland 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado 9:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(3) Villanova at Providence 7:00 p.m.

Seton Hall at (4) Xavier 9:00 p.m.

Kentucky at (10) Auburn 9:00 p.m.

(11) Clemson at Florida St. 7:00 p.m.

Virginia Tech at (12) Duke 7:00 p.m.

Iowa at (22) Michigan 6:30 p.m.

(24) Nevada at Boise St. 11:00 p.m.

