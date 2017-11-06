Red Cross still looking for blood donations

UNDATED – The American Red Cross wants to remind the public the organization is still counting on blood donations year-round. The organization says blood donations tend to drop off during the holiday season. Here is a list of blood drives coming up around The Valley.

Bloomsburg:

21 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive

22 1 p.m. to 6 pm. Bloomsburg Fire Hall, 911 Market Street

28 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Columbia Mall

Millville:

20 1 to 6 p.m. Mill-Green United Methodist Church, 75 S. State Street

Northumberland County:

20 6 p.m. Holy Angels Church, 855 Scott Street, Kulpmont

27 1 to 6 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut Street, Milton

22 1 to 6 p.m. Anthony Township Municipal Building, 1361 White Hall Road, Turbotville

Snyder County:

24 1 to 6 p.m. Freeburg Fire Hall, 15 E. Market St., Freeburg

21 1 to 6 p.m. Middleburg Moose Lodge No. 12290, 235 Grand Street, Middleburg

Union County:

24 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Club, 131 Market St, Lewisburg

27 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. American Red Cross, 249 Farley Circle, Lewisburg

Find out more at redcrossblood.org. (Matt Catrillo)