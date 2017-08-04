Red Cross Operation Stronger Together to help our troops

MIDDLEBURG — Our troops overseas are getting a special snack from home thanks to the American Red Cross and a generous donation from a Valley business. The American Red Cross Central Pennsylvania Region is kicking off its new “Operation: Stronger Together” program, with a donation from Middleswarth Potato Chips in Middleburg.

The local Red Cross will serve as a “sister chapter” to the Red Cross office in Baghdad and will provide support to service members through donations and community initiatives. American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Regional Program Manager Jon Glenn, “We’re going to do an ongoing activity every month and quarter of the year, where we team up with local companies like Middleswarth and we send chips or other snacks that are a taste of home. We’ll team up with elementary schools and do pen pal programs.”

The first donations the troops are getting are 10 boxes of three-pound bags of regular and barbeque flavored potato chips from Middleswarth. Audrey Goff is the Account Manager and fourth generation of the family-owned business, “We wouldn’t hesitate to send them whatever they need. We thought it was a no-brainer and they keep us safe and they put themselves in harm’s way every day and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”

Hudock Capital Group in Williamsport is also helping with the project, paying for the shipping. CEO Barbra Hudock, “We are so proud to partner with Middleswarth in support of not only the Red Cross, but of our armed forces. The demonstrated effort that they’re making is proof that we are stronger and better together.” Visit www.redcross.org to learn more.