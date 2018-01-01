Record cold continues its grip into 2018

UNDATED – The Valley is right in the middle of the record cold temperatures that are currently gripping half the country. Wake up temperatures around The Valley ranged from -8 degrees in Sunbury, to 2 degrees in Coal Township.

Last night, many New Year’s Eve celebrations were cancelled due to these arctic conditions, but nearly a million people converged on Times Square in New York City to ring in the New Year where temps were as low 10 degrees by midnight. Now many places, including NYC are facing another few days of frigid temps.

KYW-TV meteorologist Lauren Casey says “Arctic air has engulfed a large portion of the country as we bring in 2018. Wind chill warnings and advisories in effect for nearly half the country, from the Northeast to the upper Mid-West Tennessee Valley and as far south as the Gulf Coast and a frigid New Years Day in New York City and could tie for the 3rd coldest on record with a high of only 18 degrees.”

Meteorologists say that there is not much in the way of relief in sight as temps will barely see the high 20’s by mid-week, and then dip back down into the teens heading into the weekend. According to Accuweather, temps today will reach 18 degrees, tomorrow, 20. The projected real feel temperatures on both days are zero degrees.

PPL is reporting a power outage in Columbia County that has some concerned due to the effect they could have on furnaces and heating devices in homes. As of 6am New Years day, almost 200 homes were without power. (Christopher Elio)