Realtor: Valley real estate market growing, becoming competitive

Real estate in the Valley is growing and competitive

SUNBURY – Potential home buyers who are looking in the Valley should brace for a very competitive and growing market. Tim Karr, owner, and broker of Villager Realty talked about those trends on WKOK Sunrise.

One big reason is, on average, homes are spending fewer than 100 days on the market, “The less days on market are in the Snyder County areas, and that’s 85 days on market from the time’s it’s listed until it’s sold. That’s the best ratio that we have in the five-county area.”

In addition, average days on the market in Montour County are 72, while houses in upper Northumberland County are 91. Karr says that’s demonstrated by the growing number of ‘multiple offers per day’ on some houses not long after hitting the market.

“One an attractive house that’s realistically priced in a good neighborhood, we’re seeing multiple offers, two, three, or four offers a day. The minute that thing’s going to come out on the market place, that information is disseminated across the multiple listing service as a new listing, so every realtor is aware of the fact that property is now available, ” he said.

Hear more about the real estate trends and the ‘state of the Valley’s home market’ from Karr from WKOK Sunrise at WKOK.com. WKOK occasionally focuses on the Valley’s business and real estate market with various realtors and business professionals.