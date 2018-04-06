Real forecasts: No significant snow in The Valley tonight

UNDATED — You may have seen some ‘gloom and doom’ forecasts which call for significant snowfalls tonight and tomorrow, but the snow is not in more reputable forecasts.

AccuWeather’s Heather Zehr says a nuisance snow overnight, at best, “We’ll have a little rain around for the early part of tonight, then that changes to snow right at the end. It’ll end between midnight and daybreak, and while there could be a fresh coating, most areas won’t have any accumulation. You may have to watch for slippery spots as the temperatures approach 32.”

The National Weather Service and WNEP predict we’ll see snow mixing in with light rain overnight but very little, if any accumulation. Here is our full, 5-day AccuWeather forecast: